Marines with Task Force Southwest trained using M224 60mm mortar and M121 A1 120mm mortar at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Jan. 19th 24th and 25th. They practiced firing, cleaning and immediate action techniques for their deployment to Helmand Province, Afghanistan. As part of NATO's Resolute Support Mission Marines will train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and 505th Zone National Police.

The Sikorsky CH-53K is replacing, the CH-53E Super Stallion they have the same exterior dimensions, but Sikorsky has three times the payload in hot-and-high conditions and fly-by-wire flight controls with active inceptors and tactile cueing, allowing pilots to anticipate limits while keeping their eyes outside. It is the largest, most technologically advanced rotorcraft ever built.

Marines and sailors conducted a setup and initial operation for the Korean-Marine-Exchange-Program at Pier-11 Chinhae, South Korea, January 25th. The program consisted of integrational training in order to enhance co-operability and readiness between the U.S. and South Korea.

