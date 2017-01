Soldiers Radio News

Soldiers continue to support, assist and advise the Iraqi Security Forces as they continue to retake Mosul and the Reserve Component Career Counselor of the Year tells us why she has the best job in the Army.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



COMMANDING GENERAL OF THE COMBINED JOINT FORCES LAND COMPONENT COMMAND, MAJOR GENERAL JOE MARTIN BRIEFS FROM IRAQ ABOUT THE SUCCESSES THE ARMY HAS HAD SUPPORTING THE IRAQI SECURITY FORCES AS THEY CONTINUE TO RETAKE MOSUL.



"OUR ROLE IS EXACTLY WHERE IT NEEDS TO BE RIGHT NOW AND THAT'S BESIDE THE IRAQIS, ADVISING, ASSISTING AND ENABLING AND TRAINING THEM. IT HAS WORKED VERY WELL AND WE CAN CONTINUE TO PLAN ON SUPPORTING THEM UNTIL THEY DEFEAT DAESH"



THE RESERVE COMPONENT CAREER COUNSELOR OF THE YEAR, SERGEANT FIRST CLASS BARBARA GRIMM, SAYS THAT SHE HAS THE BEST JOB IN THE ARMY, HELPING SOLDIERS PLAN THEIR FUTURES.



"I LIKE TO SIT AND TALK TO SOLDIERS, HELP GUIDE THEM. IT'S LIKE THE BEST PARTS OF BEING AN NCO. I GET TO SIT THERE AND SAY THIS IS CAREER PROGRESSION, THIS IS GOOD FOR YOU AND HELP THEM FULFILL SOME STEPS FORWARD IN THEIR CAREER AND GUIDE THEM THROUGH BIG MAJOR CHANGES AND HAVE THEM EXCITED TO KEEP THEIR UNIFORM ON."



BE LOOKING FOR OUR NEW SHOW "SOLDIERS" PREMIERING JANUARY 31ST ON DEFENSE-TV. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.