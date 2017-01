Soldiers Radio News

SRN012517B- Maintain your heart health and Camp Zama Japan helps with local disaster drill

SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



THE ARMY SURGEON GENERALS OFFICE WANTS TO REMIND YOU THAT STAYING HEART HEALTHY IS NECESSARY TO MAINTAIN PHYSICAL READINESS. STEPHANIE ABDULA GIVES US SOME QUICK TIPS TO TREATING OUR HEARTS RIGHT.





“GOOD NUTRITION, SLEEP AND INCREASED ACTIVITY AS HIGHLIGHTED IN THE ARMY'S PERFORMANCE TRIAD CAN HELP PREVENT HEART DISEASE. NOT SMOKING AND AVOIDING SECOND HAND SMOKE CONTROLLING CHOLESTEROL AND BLOOD PRESSURE CONTROLLING ALCOHOL CONSUMPTION AND MANAGING STRESS ARE ALL IMPORTANT FACTORS IN PREVENTING HEART DISEASE."





SOLDIERS FROM CAMP ZAMA JAPAN TEAMED UP WITH DOD AND LOCAL DISASTER RESPONSE TEAMS FOR A UNIFIED DISASTER DRILL. US ARMY JAPAN CIVIL AFFAIRS CAPTAIN WAYATT HUGHES. EXPLAINS THE DETAILS



“ESSENTIALLY WHAT YOU HAVE HERE ARE AROUND 6 FIRE DEPARTMENTS, LOCAL HOSPITALS, TOKEYO ELECTRIC AND POWER ESSENTIALLY COORDINATING WITH US SO WE'LL BETTER UNDERSTAND HOW WE CAN ASSIST PROVIDING THE DISASTER REQUIRES RESOURCES BEYOND THEIR NORMAL CAPABILITIES "



