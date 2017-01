Soldiers Radio News

SRN012517A- Soldiers re-enlist on top of a mountain and MilitaryOneSource offers free tax software and advice.



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



30 117TH CALVARY REGIMENT SOLDIERS WHO RE-ENLISTED PERFORMED THE CEREMONY HIGH ATOP ONE OF THE TALLEST PEAKS IN KOREA PINNACLE 4. 1 17TH CAVALRY COMMANDER LTC ADAM FREDERICK REMARKS ON THE UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY



“IT’S NOT JUST A NORMAL REENLISTMENT WHERE WE DO STAND OUT IN FRONT OF HEADQUARTERS OR SOMETHING ALONG THOSE LINES. IT’S SOMETHING THEY ARE TRULY GOING TO REMEMBER AS THEIR CAREER CONTINUES TO PROGRESS."



MILITARY ONESOURCE IS OFFERING FREE TAX SOFTWARE FOR MILITARY MEMBERS. MILITARY ONESOURCE PROGRAM ANALYST ERIKA SLATON SAYS THE SITE EVEN OFFERS CONSULTATIONS IF NEEDED.



“IF AT ANY TIME IN THE COURSE OF COMPLETING THEIR RETURN THE USER HAS ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THEIR OWN TAX SITUATION CALL MILITARY SOURCE AND ASK TO SPEAK TO A MILITARY ONESOURCE TAX CONSULTANT.”



THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS