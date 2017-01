Soldiers Radio News

SRN012417B-Birds may be the answer to restoring the ecosystem on Guam and one soldier experiences the high price of a DUI



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



THE MODERN DAY MILITARY IS TRYING TO REDUCE OUR ENVIRONMENTAL FOOTPRINT WHILE STILL MAINTAINING MAXIMUM COMBAT READINESS. SCIENTIST EXPLAINS HOW BUILDING BIRDHOUSES IN GUAM IS ONE WAY TO FIX OUR BASES.



"WERE REALLY AT THE FIRST STEPS OF RESTORING THE ENVIRONMENT ON GUAM. YOU KNOW WE CAN ONLY BUILD OFF OF THIS. THIS SUCCESS WERE HAVING IN TERMS OF HAVING SOME BIRDS NESTING IT CAN BE EXPANDED TO OTHER BASES ON GUAM OTHER AREAS OF GUAM. "



WHAT’S THE COST OF A DUI FOR A SOLDIER IN THE MILITARY? 359TH THEATER TACTICAL SIGNAL BRIGADE specialist christopher fiske FOUND OUT FIRST HAND.



“IF I LOSE MY CLEARANCE I LOSE ALL MY INCOME AND NOT ONLY THAT IT SHOWS UP WHEN YOU NEED TO GET ANOTHER JOB. SO ID SAY IF YOU’VE BEEN DRINKING IT’S NOT WORTH THE RISK. 12$ OR 10,000$ WHICH WOULD YOU PICK? ID SAY THE BEST THING TO DO IS IF YOU’VE BEEN DRINKING DON'T DRIVE...IT'S TOO EASY "



THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.