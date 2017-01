Soldiers Radio News

SRN012417A- Mississippi National Guard responds to tornado and Soldiers transitioning out of the Army get some professional advice.



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SOLDIERS FROM THE 890TH ENGINEER BATTALION MISSISSIPPI NATIONAL GUARD ARE HELPING REPAIR DAMAGE AND KEEP PEACE AFTER A DEADLY TORNADO TOUCHED DOWN IN CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI OVER THE WEEKEND. LOCAL BUSINESS OWNER NICOLAS MULLINS IS THANKFUL FOR THE SOLDIERS PRESENCE.



"FOR YOU GUYS TO COME IN AND JUST TAKE OVER AND WATCH EVERYTHING FOR US IT MEANS THE WORLD. IT’S A TOTAL LOSS FOR ALL OF US, WERE ALL PRETTY DEVASTATED HERE. IT MEANS THE WORLD THANK YOU GUYS! ."



SOLDIERS AT CAMP ZAMA JAPAN WHO ARE TRANSITIONING OUT OF THE ARMY RECEIVED HELP FROM THE EXPERTS AT VETRECOM 2017. CONFERENCE ATTENDEE SGT GREGORY WALLACE TALKS ABOUT THE DAYS EVENTS.





" TODAY WE HAVE A COUPLE OF GUEST SPEAKERS SOME OF THEM PREVIOUS MILITARY ARE HERE TO SHARE THEIR KNOWLEDGE FOLKS GETTING OUT OF THE ARMY GOING INTO THE CIVILIAN LIFE TRYING TO START THEIR OWN BUSINESS OR MOVE FORWARD OUT OF THE ARMY AND INTO THE CIVILIAN LIFE "



THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS