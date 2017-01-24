Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

A tornado touched down on Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Georgia January 22nd. There were no fatalities or injuries, as the tornado caused property damage, which is currently being assessed by base officials.

Also in the news

Marines with 9th Communication Battalion participated in a communication exercise establishing and maintaining networks for their battalion. Corporal Colin Dethlefsen a tech controller with the battalion discusses the exercise.

SB: "This exercise will allow 9th com battalion more specifically bravo company to continue upholding the high standards of communication for 1st Marine Expeditionary Force. During this exercise we established and maintained enterprise level network architectures to include three different enclaves that provided our command with seem less voice, video and data access."

Also in the Corps

The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit will experiment with two different aircraft during at-sea training exercises before leaving with amphibious assault ship USS America for its first overseas operational deployment.

That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines-dot-mil.