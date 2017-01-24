(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Staff Sgt. Adrienne Doctor

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    Staff Sgt. Adrienne Doctor, from Mount Lebanon, Pa., with The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own," talks to a reporter with The Observer-Reporter, in Washington, Pa., about her career as a musician and her role in the 58th presidential inauguration.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Adrienne Doctor, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Pa.
    Washington
    Mt. Lebanon
    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"
    inauguration2017
    Adrienne Doctor
    The Observer-Reporter

