Staff Sgt. Adrienne Doctor, from Mount Lebanon, Pa., with The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own," talks to a reporter with The Observer-Reporter, in Washington, Pa., about her career as a musician and her role in the 58th presidential inauguration.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 10:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46512
|Filename:
|1701/DOD_104021994.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:43
|Composer
|DVIDSMac12
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Hometown:
|MOUNT LEBANON, PA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. Adrienne Doctor, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT