    Pacific Radio Report for January 25, 2017

    JAPAN

    01.24.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Marc Castaneda 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Airmen at Misawa Air Base eye the details, Okinawa runs for awareness and service members transition back to civilian life.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report for January 25, 2017, by PO3 Marc Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Airmen
    Civilian
    USMC
    USPACOM
    Air Base
    Misawa
    USAF

