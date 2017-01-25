Airmen at Misawa Air Base eye the details, Okinawa runs for awareness and service members transition back to civilian life.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 01:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46511
|Filename:
|1701/DOD_104019527.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2014
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Radio Report for January 25, 2017, by PO3 Marc Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT