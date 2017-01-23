Today's stories: The 1,000th graduate of the Undergraduate Remotely Piloted Aircraft Training Program received a commemorative certificate at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, TX. Also, Air Mobility Command Airmen help enable the deliver of Marine F-35B Lightning II Aircraft to Japan.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 14:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46508
|Filename:
|1701/DOD_104016158.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|19
This work, Air Force Radio News B 23 January 2017, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT