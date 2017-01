Soldiers Radio News

National Guard Soldiers from across the country deploy to Washington DC in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



SOLDIERS FROM THE MARYLAND NATIONAL GUARD WERE ON HAND TO SUPPORT AUTHORITIES IN WASHINGTON D-C DURING THE 58TH PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION. SERGEANT FIRST CLASS BRANDON KENNEDY SAYS HE'S GLAD TO TAKE PART IN PROVIDING A SAFE SPACE FOR ALL AMERICANS.



"IT'S NICE TO GET OUT INTO THE COMMUNITY AND SEE THE PEOPLE BEING PASSIONATE ABOUT THEIR OPINIONS AND HOW THEY FEEL ABOUT THINGS AND BEING A PART OF THAT FEELING LIKE MAYBE YOUR HELPING CONTRIBUTE TO THAT IN SOME SMALL WAY."



MILITARY UNITS FROM AS FAR AWAY AS ALASKA MOBILIZED IN SUPPORT OF THE INAUGURATION AND MAJOR BRANDON FUCHS SAYS THAT SUPPORTING LOCAL AUTHORITIES IS A KEY ROLE OF THE GUARD.



"WE'RE A FORCE PROVIDER. THAT'S WHAT WE ARE, WE'RE NATIONAL GUARDSMAN. AND OUR PRIMARY MISSION IS TO DEFENSE SUPPORT TO CIVIL AUTHORITIES. AND OF COURSE, SHOWING OUR SUPPORT FOR THE INCOMING PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA."



TO LEARN MORE, CHECK OUT ARMY DOT MIL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.