Marine Minute

I'm Private First Class Samantha Bray with your Marine Minute.

The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit is scheduled to participate in a Realistic-Urban-Training-Exercise in Guam January 23rd. The Marines will train for 2 weeks in-preparation of the unit's deployment in the Asia-Pacific region later this year. Marines will learn how to effectively coordinate with local law enforcement and proficiently respond to threats in that community.

Also in the news

The Marine Corps is sending four tilt-rotor Ospreys, five Super Cobras, and four Huey helicopters as part of the next rotation of Marines to northern Australia as the Corps continues to redistribute its forces around the Pacific. Marines will be sent on six-month rotational deployments to train with the Australian Defense Force in Darwin and elsewhere in the Northern Territory.

Also in the Corps

Two retired Marine generals were confirmed to cabinet positions Jan 20. James Mattis was confirmed and sworn in as defense secretary and John Kelly was confirmed and sworn in as secretary of Homeland Security.

That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines-dot-mil.