    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby and Pfc. Troy Saunders

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Private First Class Samantha Bray with your Marine Minute.
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit is scheduled to participate in a Realistic-Urban-Training-Exercise in Guam January 23rd. The Marines will train for 2 weeks in-preparation of the unit's deployment in the Asia-Pacific region later this year. Marines will learn how to effectively coordinate with local law enforcement and proficiently respond to threats in that community.
    Also in the news
    The Marine Corps is sending four tilt-rotor Ospreys, five Super Cobras, and four Huey helicopters as part of the next rotation of Marines to northern Australia as the Corps continues to redistribute its forces around the Pacific. Marines will be sent on six-month rotational deployments to train with the Australian Defense Force in Darwin and elsewhere in the Northern Territory.
    Also in the Corps
    Two retired Marine generals were confirmed to cabinet positions Jan 20. James Mattis was confirmed and sworn in as defense secretary and John Kelly was confirmed and sworn in as secretary of Homeland Security.
    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines-dot-mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 14:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46500
    Filename: 1701/DOD_104016072.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby and PFC Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

