    PFC Austin Wolf

    PFC Austin Wolf

    UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Audio by Adam Reese 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    PFC Austin Wolf talks to a reporter from The Beecher Herald about participating in the 58th Presidential Inauguration

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 13:31
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 46497
    Filename: 1701/DOD_104016003.mp3
    Length: 00:08:28
    Location: US
    Hometown: BEECHER, IL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PFC Austin Wolf, by Adam Reese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    inauguration2017
    inauguration 2017
    Austin Wolf

