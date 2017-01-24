3rd Marine Division receives a new commanding officer and the Armed Services Blood Bank Center visits Camp Shields, Okinawa.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 01:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46487
|Filename:
|1701/DOD_104015159.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2014
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Radio Report for 24 January 2017, by PO3 Marc Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
