    3rd Marine Division Change of Command: Passing the Caltrap (radio)

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.20.2017

    Audio by Sgt. Mandaline Hatch 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Richard L. Simcock II relinquishes command of 3rd Marine Division to Maj. Gen. Craig Q. Timberlake during a change of command ceremony on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 20, 2017. The change of command ceremony formally transferred authorities and responsibilities for 3rd Marine Division from one commander to another and is a long-standing Marine Corps tradition.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 06:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46486
    Filename: 1701/DOD_104011582.mp3
    Length: 00:00:58
    Year 2017
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Marine Division Change of Command: Passing the Caltrap (radio), by Sgt Mandaline Hatch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    3rd Marine Division
    CoC
    III MEF Band
    Change of Command
    Camp Courtney
    III MEF
    Caltrop
    3D MARDIV
    Maj. Gen. Simcock II
    Lt. Gen. Nicholson
    Maj. Gen. Timberland

