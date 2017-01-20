3rd Marine Division Change of Command: Passing the Caltrap (radio)

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Richard L. Simcock II relinquishes command of 3rd Marine Division to Maj. Gen. Craig Q. Timberlake during a change of command ceremony on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 20, 2017. The change of command ceremony formally transferred authorities and responsibilities for 3rd Marine Division from one commander to another and is a long-standing Marine Corps tradition.