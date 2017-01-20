(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 20 January 2017 A

    Air Force Radio News 20 January 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: Eight Airmen will receive upgraded medals after Secretary of Defense Ash Carter directed a review of medals earlier last year. Also, Air Force Special Operations Command announces new policies on dress and appearance for Air Commandos worldwide.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 13:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46480
    Filename: 1701/DOD_104008762.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 18

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 20 January 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Medal
    SECAF
    Air Force Special Operations Command
    AFSOC
    Silver Star
    Valor
    Air Force Cross
    Air Commandos
    OCP
    Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James
    Secretary of Defense Ash Carter
    AFRN
    Dress and Appearance
    Operational Camouflage
    A2CU Flight Suit

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT