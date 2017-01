Soldiers Radio News

Soldiers at Camp Zama, Japan are finding themselves well prepared for transition and the Vice Chief of Staff of the Army visits Vicenza, Italy.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN IS TAKING STEPS TO ENSURE THEIR TRANSITIONING SOLDIERS ARE PREPARED FOR CIVILIAN LIFE. SERGEANT GREGORY WALLACE ATTENDED A CONFERENCE WHERE BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS GAVE GUIDANCE AND ADVICE TO HELP GUIDE SOLDIERS IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION.



"TODAY WE'VE GOT A COUPLE OF ENTREPRENEURS, SOME OF THEM PREVIOUS MILITARY, ARE HERE TO SHARE THEIR KNOWLEDGE, FOR SOLDIERS IN GENERAL GETTING OUT OF THE ARMY, GOING INTO THE CIVILIAN LIFE AND TRYING TO START THEIR OWN BUSINESSES OR JUST TO MOVE FORWARD OUT OF THE MILITARY INTO THE CIVILIAN LIFE."



THE VICE CHIEF OF STAFF OF THE ARMY, GENERAL DANIEL ALLYN SPOKE TO SOLDIERS AT VICENZA, ITALY, PRAISING THE SACRIFICES MADE BY THEMSELVES AND THEIR FAMILIES.



"SOLDIERS ARE OUR GREATEST RESOURCE IN THE UNITED STATES ARMY AND ARE A NATIONAL TREASURE, SO ARE FAMILIES ARE IN PROVIDING SUPPORT TO OUR MISSION AND SUPPORT TO OUR FAMILIES AND TO OUR SOLDIERS."



TO READ MORE CHECK OUT ARMY DOT MIL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.