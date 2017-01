Soldiers Radio News

SOLDIERS DEPLOYING OVERSEAS FOR COMBAT OR TRAINING CAN REST EASY KNOWING THAT PROVISIONS HAVE BEEN MADE TO MEET THEIR MEDICAL NEEDS. ARMED SERVICES BLOOD BANK DIRECTOR, LIEUTENANT LENAE THOMAS SAYS THAT BLOOD IS ALWAYS DRAWN AHEAD OF ANY OPERATION OR EXERCISE,



"ANY TIME WE SEND OUR SERVICE MEMBERS POTENTIALLY INTO ANY HARM'S WAY, EVEN IF IT'S A TRAINING EXERCISE, WE ALWAYS PRESTAGE U-S-F-D-A APPROVED BLOOD PRODUCTS FOR THEM IN THE EVENT OF INJURY."



BEGINNING THIS MONTH, THE NEW BLENDED RETIREMENT SYSTEM WILL TAKE EFFECT FOR ALL NEW SOLDIERS JOINING THE ARMY. THOSE WITH LESS THAN 12 YEARS OF ACTIVE DUTY, OR NATIONAL GUARD OR RESERVE SOLDIERS WITH LESS THAN FOUR THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED AND TWENTY POINTS HAVE UNTIL DECEMBER 31ST, 20-18 TO MAKE THE SWITCH. GO TO ARMY DOT MIL TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE SO YOU CAN BE WELL INFORMED WHEN YOU DECIDE YOUR FUTURE.



