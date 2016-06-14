(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ROK the Runway

    ROK the Runway

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.14.2016

    Audio by Senior Airman Sydney Manning 

    American Forces Network - Osan

    Radio Audio Production by AFN Osan Broadcaster, SrA Sydney Manning, promoting the Republic of Korea (ROK) the Runway Fashion Event.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2016
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 01:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46463
    Filename: 1701/DOD_104006909.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist SrA Sydeny Manning
    Year 2016
    Genre Audio Spot Production
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROK the Runway, by SrA Sydney Manning, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SrA Sydney Manning
    African American Heritage Council
    ROK the Runway Fashion

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT