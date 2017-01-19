(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sgt. 1st Class Dale Moore

    Sgt. 1st Class Dale Moore

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Courtesy Audio

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    Sgt. 1st Class Dale Moore, from Saks, Ala., talks to a reporter with The Anniston Star, Anniston, Ala., about his role in the upcoming presidential inauguration.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 16:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46460
    Filename: 1701/DOD_104006423.mp3
    Length: 00:28:13
    Composer DVIDSMac12
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: SAKS, AL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. 1st Class Dale Moore, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Ala.
    presidential inauguration
    Anniston
    Dale Moore
    inauguration2017
    Saks
    The Anniston Star

