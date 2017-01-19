(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.
    Lance Corporal Austin Ruiz a combat engineer with the III Marine Expeditionary Force based in Okinawa, Japan was killed during a training mishap aboard the Marine Corps' Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California January 13th. At the time of the incident, Lance Corporal Ruiz was attached to 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment. The training was in preparation for the start of Integrated Training Exercise 2 tac17. The incident currently under investigation.
    Also happening in the Corps
    Marines with 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion participated in a mounted counter-Improvised Explosive Device convoy operation at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 11th. The Marines began to further their understanding of IEDs and how to defeat them with instructors from the Marine Corps Engineer School. This makes Marines react quickly and effectively during potentially dangerous situations.
    Also in the news
    The Marine Corps' decision to use the polymer magazine for official use has other militaries interested and requesting information on the PMAG. The data from tests conducted with the PMAG at the Army's Aberdeen proving ground demonstrated the PMAGs ability to fire 60,000 rounds without a stoppage.
    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines-dot-mil.

