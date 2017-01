Soldiers Radio News

SRN011917B- State Spokesperson John Kirby discusses WikiLeaks and Soldiers from 4th Infantry Division conducts live fire exercises in Poland



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



US DEPARTMENT OF STATE SPOKESPERSON JOHN KIRBY DELIVERED A PRESS BRIEFING IN WASHINGTON D.C TO DISCUSS THE IMPACT THAT WIKILEAKS HAS ON OUR NATIONS SECURITY.



"ITS NOT THAT WERE NOT FRUSTRATED BY THE ABILITY OF THIS ORGANIZATION THAT CONTINUES TO LEAK HARMFUL INFORMATION THAT HURTS NOT ONLY OUR NATIONAL SECURITY INTERESTS, BUT IN SOME CASES THE NATIONAL SECURITY INTERESTS OF OUR ALLIES, FRIENDS, AND PARTNERS. IT’S AN INTERNATIONAL PROBLEM AND WE CONTINUE TO HAVE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT HOW TO DEAL WITH THIS





SOLDIERS FROM 3RD ARMORED BRIGADE COMBAT TEAM 4TH INFANTRY DIVISION CONDUCTED THEIR FIRST ALLIED LIVE FIRE TESTS DURING OPERATION ATLANTIC RESOLVE IN POLAND. COMMANDER OF A CO CAPTAIN SEAN GRIFFIN REFLECTS ON THE IMPORTANCE OF THE MISSION.





"EVERYONE’S JUST FOCUSED ON DOING THEIR JOB AND THEN WHEN WE GO BACK AT THE END OF THE DAY WE TAKE INVENTORY OF WHAT WE’VE DONE AND WE ACTUALLY DO APPRECIATE THE SIGNIFICANCE OF THESE EVENTS. "







