Soldiers Radio News

SRN011917A- Soldiers push forward to liberate Rocca and Oklahoma National Guard prepares for deployment



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



WITH A MAJOR GROUND OFFENSIVE OPERATION HAPPENING TO LIBERATE ROCCA INHERENT RESOLVE COMMANDER COL JOHN DORRIAN BRIEFED INTERNATIONAL REPORTERS ON OUR RECENT PROGRESS



WERE ISOLATING THE CITY. THE ENEMY CANNOT USE THE CITY FOR A LAUNCHING POINT FOR THE CONDUCTING OF TERROR ATTACKS. THIS GIVES DASH MORE PROBLEMS THAN THEY HAVE THE ABILITY TO SOLVE"





SOLDIERS FROM THE 149TH AVIATION REGIMENT OKLAHOMA NATIONAL GUARD ARE GEARING UP FOR AN UPCOMING DEPLOYMENT IN SUPPORT OF OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE. OPERATIONS SFC RICHARD PINDAL DISCUSSES THEIR PREPARATION TRAINING.



"THEY'LL BE USING THEIR SURVIVAL RADIOS ACTUALLY TALKING TO THE JOINT PERSONNEL RECOVERY CENTER AND GETTING INSTRUCTIONS FROM THEM GIVING THEM SOME REAL WORLD EXPERIENCE IN USING THE RADIOS IF THEY HAVE TO IN REAL LIFE. ."