AFN Sasebo 1575 AM The Eagle radio Interview with CTF 76 Commander RADM Marc Dalton and CTF 76 CMC Pete Santos

Leadership of Task Force 76 visited Fleet Activities Sasebo and spoke to the community via a live radio show about engaged leadership, the Do Your Part campaign, and their sincere appreciation for Sailors and their families in Sasebo. They also answered questions about the transition of Sailors and families to Sasebo as a result of the hull swap between USS Bonhomme Richard and USS Wasp.