    AFN Sasebo 1575 AM The Eagle radio Interview with CTF 76 Commander RADM Marc Dalton and CTF 76 CMC Pete Santos

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.12.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hunt 

    American Forces Network Sasebo

    Leadership of Task Force 76 visited Fleet Activities Sasebo and spoke to the community via a live radio show about engaged leadership, the Do Your Part campaign, and their sincere appreciation for Sailors and their families in Sasebo. They also answered questions about the transition of Sailors and families to Sasebo as a result of the hull swap between USS Bonhomme Richard and USS Wasp.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 17:07
    Category: Interviews
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Sasebo 1575 AM The Eagle radio Interview with CTF 76 Commander RADM Marc Dalton and CTF 76 CMC Pete Santos, by PO3 James Hunt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

