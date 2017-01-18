PO1 Kevin McDonald talks to a Greensboro News & Record reporter in North Carolina about his role in the 2017 Presidential Inauguration.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 16:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46438
|Filename:
|1701/DOD_104004049.mp3
|Length:
|00:34:09
|Location:
|GREENSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
