    PO1 Kevin McDonald

    01.18.2017

    Courtesy Audio

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    PO1 Kevin McDonald talks to a Greensboro News & Record reporter in North Carolina about his role in the 2017 Presidential Inauguration.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 16:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46438
    Filename: 1701/DOD_104004049.mp3
    Length: 00:34:09
    Location: GREENSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PO1 Kevin McDonald, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    Greensboro
    N.C.
    Inauguration2017
    Kevin McDonald

