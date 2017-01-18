Marine Minute

I'm Private First Class Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 (, also known as V-M-F-A-121,) arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, January 18th for a permanent change of station from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona. Major Michael O’Brien, VMFA-121 Operations Officer, says the entire Pacific region is gaining a valuable asset in the F-35B-Lightning-2 aircraft:

SB1:

“It’s going to benefit all of our allies over there, we’re going to work with them, and not only make them better, but will also make the rest of the Marine Corps fighter community better over there.”



(Also happening in the Corps)

Marine Corps Installations East, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune presented energy saving methods for all personnel stationed aboard Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, January 12th. Brigadier General Thomas Weidley, commanding general of marine corps installations east talks about the importance of Energy Ethos and why Marines need to be part of this movement.

SB2:

"Energy Ethos is the shared commitment to the efficient use of energy resources. Unit energy managers are assigned to generate awareness of the Marine Corps Energy Ethos and to act as a liason between the installation energy manager and your commands."



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines-dot-mil.