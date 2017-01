Soldiers Radio News

SRN011817B- 149th prepares for deployment and tax time tips to protect your PII

SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SOLDIERS FROM THE 149TH AVIATION REGIMENT OKLAHOMA NATIONAL GUARD, ARE GEARING UP FOR AN UPCOMING DEPLOYMENT IN SUPPORT OF OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE. SGT GRANT ATTERBERRY DISCUSSES THEIR PREPARATIONS.



"I MYSELF AM A MAINTAINER, WE ARE TRAINING MORE INTENSELY ON OUR MAINTENANCE THEREFORE WE CAN ALWAYS KEEP OUR AIRCRAFT UP FOR EVERY MISSION WE RE NEVER AT A RISK FOR LOSING OR FAILING A MISSION DUE TO MAINTENANCE "





WITH TAX TIME AROUND THE CORNER, THE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE WANTS TO REMIND YOU TO TAKE THE EXTRA STEPS TO PROTECT YOUR PERSONALLY IDENTIFIABLE INFORMATION OR PII. CAPTAIN DANIEL PUTNAM FROM THE OPSEC SUPPORT TEAM HAS MORE TIPS TO KEEP YOUR INFORMATION SAFE.



"IF YOU LEAVE AN ENVELOPE LYING IN THE TRASH UNSHREDDED THAT CAN BE TAKEN BY ANYBODY AND USED FOR ANYTHING ALSO ON THE COMPUTER IT MEANS HAVING A STRONG NETWORK, ESPECIALLY A HOME NETWORK HAVING STRONG PASSWORDS AND HAVING DIFFERENT PASSWORDS FOR YOUR DIFFERENT ACCOUNTS." . "



FOR THIS STORY AND MORE, GO TO ARMY.MIL



THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.