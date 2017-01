Soldiers Radio News

SRN011817A- Missouri National Guard helps with ice storm and Osan recognizes those who embody the works of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



THE 220TH ENGINEER COMPANY MISSOURI NATIONAL GUARD ARE ACTIVATED AND STANDING READY TO DO BATTLE...AGAINST THE WEATHER. . COMMANDER OF THE 220TH COL MCKINNEY SENDS OUT A PLEA TO THE LOCAL COMMUNITY.



"PLEASE STAY OFF THE ROADWAYS IF YOU DON’T HAVE TO BE OUT THERE ON 'EM WE HAVE ABOUT 250 PEOPLE MOBILIZED AS WE PREPARE TO ASSIST THE CITIZENS OF MISSOURI"



OSAN AIR BASE KOREA HONORED THOSE IN THEIR COMMUNITY THAT EMBODY THE SPIRIT OF THE WORKS OF DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING WITH THEIR ANNUAL SPIRIT AWARDS. COMMANDER OF THE US. FORCES KOREA , GENERAL VINCENT K. BROOKS SPOKE ABOUT DR. KINGS LEGACY



"THERE CAN BE NO DOUBT THAT IN AMERICAN HISTORY, MARTIN LUTHER KING JR STANDS OUT AS A LEADER AMONG DOOR OPENERS FOR EQUALITY WHO KNEW THE INJUSTICES OF A SOCIETY THAT DEPRIVED CITIZENS OF THE INALIENABLE RIGHTS DESCRIBED IN THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE. "



FOR STORIES LIKE THESE AND MORE GO TO ARMY.MIL.

THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS