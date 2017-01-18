Sgt. 1st Class Jeanna Nelson, from Babylon, N.Y., talks to a Newsday reporter, in Melville, N.Y., about her role in the upcoming presidential inauguration.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 13:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46420
|Filename:
|1701/DOD_104003392.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:40
|Composer
|DVIDSMac12
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sgt. 1st Class Jeanna Nelson, by Susanna Marquardt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT