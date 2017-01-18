(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maj. Lucas Hernandez

    Maj. Lucas Hernandez

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Courtesy Audio

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Maj. Lucas Hernandez, from Santa Rosa, Calif., talks to a reporter with The Press Democrat, in Santa Rosa, about his role in the upcoming presidential inauguration.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 13:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46418
    Filename: 1701/DOD_104003351.mp3
    Length: 00:09:26
    Composer DVIDSMac12
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: SANTA ROSA, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Lucas Hernandez, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    presidential inauguration
    Santa Rosa
    Calif.
    inauguration2017
    Lucas Hernandez
    The Press Democrat

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT