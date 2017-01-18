(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maj. John Beck

    Maj. John Beck

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Courtesy Audio

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Maj. John Beck, from Margaret, Ala., talks to a reporter with The Birmingham News, in Birmingham, Ala. about his role in the upcoming presidential inauguration.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 12:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46415
    Filename: 1701/DOD_104003318.mp3
    Length: 00:18:02
    Composer DVIDSMac12
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: MARGARET, AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. John Beck, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Ala.
    presidential inauguration
    Margaret
    John Beck
    inauguration2017
    The Birmingham News

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT