(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sgt. First Class Jesse Tubb

    Sgt. First Class Jesse Tubb

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Courtesy Audio

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Sgt. First Class Jesse Tubb, from Lake Tahoe, Calif., talks to a Tahoe Daily Tribune reporter in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. about his role in the upcoming presidential inauguration.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 12:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46413
    Filename: 1701/DOD_104003223.mp3
    Length: 00:32:13
    Composer DVIDSMac12
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. First Class Jesse Tubb, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    presidential inauguration
    Lake Tahoe
    Calif.
    inauguration2017
    Jesse Tubb
    Tahoe Daily Tribune

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT