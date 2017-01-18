Sgt. First Class Jesse Tubb, from Lake Tahoe, Calif., talks to a Tahoe Daily Tribune reporter in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. about his role in the upcoming presidential inauguration.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 12:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:32:13
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Hometown:
|SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA, US
This work, Sgt. First Class Jesse Tubb, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
