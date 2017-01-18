(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 18 January 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: More than 300 Airmen practiced for their part in the 58th presidential inauguration. Also, Airmen from the 315th Airlift Wing delivered more than 50,000 pounds of food to refugees in Iraq.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 18 January 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    POTUS
    Presidential Inauguration
    Refugees
    DC
    Humanitarian Aid
    Joint Base Charleston
    315th Airlift Wing
    ISIS
    AFRN

