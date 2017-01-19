General Vincent K. Brooks speaks about the impact that Martin Luther King Jr. brought to the world today, and a Marine tells us to keep safe in the water.
|01.18.2017
|01.18.2017 01:19
|Newscasts
|46408
|1701/DOD_104001316.mp3
|00:02:00
This work, Pacific Radio Report for January 19, 2017, by LCpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
