    Pacific Radio Report for January 19, 2017

    JAPAN

    01.18.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jacob Colvin 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    General Vincent K. Brooks speaks about the impact that Martin Luther King Jr. brought to the world today, and a Marine tells us to keep safe in the water.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report for January 19, 2017, by LCpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MLK
    Martin Luther King Jr.
    Water Safety
    AFN Pacific
    Radio Report

