U.S. Marine in Guam Leads the Pack

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Shaun Butterfield is excelling in a position outside his career during a special duty assignment at Marine Corps Activity Guam. This Operation Enduring Freedom combat veteran’s leadership and positive approach to new challenges are acknowledged by winning a Professional Military Education Leadership award while attending the U.S. Air Force Airman Leadership School at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Tech. Sergeant Bryan Magee reports from Guam.