(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Marine in Guam Leads the Pack

    U.S. Marine in Guam Leads the Pack

    GUAM

    01.05.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Magee 

    Defense Media Activity - Guam

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Shaun Butterfield is excelling in a position outside his career during a special duty assignment at Marine Corps Activity Guam. This Operation Enduring Freedom combat veteran’s leadership and positive approach to new challenges are acknowledged by winning a Professional Military Education Leadership award while attending the U.S. Air Force Airman Leadership School at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Tech. Sergeant Bryan Magee reports from Guam.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 02:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46407
    Filename: 1701/DOD_104000877.mp3
    Length: 00:00:46
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine in Guam Leads the Pack, by TSgt Bryan Magee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USPACOM
    U.S. Pacific Command
    Naval Base Guam
    Andersen AFB
    MCAG
    Bryan Magee
    Marine Corps Activity Guam
    DMA Guam
    Defense Media Activity Guam

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT