U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Shaun Butterfield is excelling in a position outside his career during a special duty assignment at Marine Corps Activity Guam. This Operation Enduring Freedom combat veteran’s leadership and positive approach to new challenges are acknowledged by winning a Professional Military Education Leadership award while attending the U.S. Air Force Airman Leadership School at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Tech. Sergeant Bryan Magee reports from Guam.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 02:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46407
|Filename:
|1701/DOD_104000877.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine in Guam Leads the Pack, by TSgt Bryan Magee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT