    Talking Manpower Episode 17 Part 2

    Talking Manpower Episode 17 Part 2

    THE PENTAGON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Audio by Cory Hancock 

    U.S. Army Career Program 26

    Talking Manpower continues its conversation with with Mr. Bill Kapaku, Senior CPI Specialist at Assistant Chief of Staff for Installation Management. Mr. Kapaku discusses the steps of Lean Six Sigma training and discusses leadership.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talking Manpower Episode 17 Part 2, by Cory Hancock, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Civilian
    Lean Six Sigma
    Manpower
    Army
    Force Management
    ACSIM

