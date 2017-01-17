(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Seaman Barbara Karabanowska

    UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Audio by Juliet Hill 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Seaman Barbara Karabanowska from Lockport, Illinois talks to a Herald-News reporter about her role in the upcoming presidential inauguration.

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 14:47
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seaman Barbara Karabanowska, by Juliet Hill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    inauguration2017

