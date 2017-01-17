Marine Minute

Marines from I Marine Expeditionary Force learned how to assess and de-escalate a hostile crowd or riot using non-lethal weapons tactics in Camp Pendleton, California on January 11th. Gunnery Sergeant Michael Pate, a non-lethal weapons instructor with 1st law enforcement battalion, talks about how the Marines need to learn crowd control techniques without using lethal means.

SB: 21.317 "The training is important because you never really know what is going to happen if you are in a situation, and you come across a hostile crowd that may not have lethal means but they are causing some sort of disturbance in front of you. You need to know how to conduct yourself and how to disperse that crowd without being hostile. It's a tool that you can use without happening to engage a crowd with lethal means."

Also happening in the Corps

Around 300 Marines from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune arrived in Norway on Monday for a 6-month rotational deployment with Marine Rotational Forces Europe. The Marines in Norway are expanding their skills in the extreme cold to prepare them for the Joint-Viking exercise in March.



