SRN011717B-New changes to AR 60-1 and the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team 4th ID conduct tank live fire tests.

SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



WITH THE NEW YEAR CAME NEW CHANGES TO AR60-1.SPOKESPERSON FOR THE G1 LT.COL. RANDY TAYLOR EXPLAINS WHAT SOLDIERS HAVE TO LOOK FORWARD TOO.



“FEMALE SOLDIERS WILL NOW BE ABLE TO WEAR BRAIDS TWISTS AND LOCKS THE RELIGIOUS ACCOMMODATIONS THAT ARE NOW BEING WRITTEN INTO AR60-1 INCLUDES THE WEAR OF THE HIJAB TURBAN AS WELL AS BEARDS WILL ACCOMMODATE FOR SOLDIERS FAITH PRACTICES. "



SOLDIERS FROM 3RD ARMORED BRIGADE COMBAT TEAM 4TH INFANTRY DIVISION CONDUCTED TANK LIVE FIRE TESTS DURING OPERATION ATLANTIC RESOLVE IN POLAND. COMMANDER OF 1ST BATTALION LT. COLONEL STEVE CAPEHART EXPLAINS HOW THE MISSION WAS ACCOMPLISHED.



" IT'S FANTASTIC IT SHOWS THE AGILITY OF AN ARMORED BRIGADE THAT’S ABLE TO PUSH COMBAT POWER FORWARD BUILD IT AND GET IT OUT HERE FIRING IN TEN DAYS ITS AMAZING TO SEE IT AND THE SUPPORT WE’VE RECEIVED HAS MADE THIS HAPPEN. "



