Today's Story: A team from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, and SpaceX launched the Falcon 9 Rocket to put ten Iridium NEXT satellites into orbit.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 14:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46382
|Filename:
|1701/DOD_103998104.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|32
This work, Air Force Radio News 17 January 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
