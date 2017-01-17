(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    All Hands Radio: Headlines for Tuesday, January 17, 2017

    UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Audio by Canadian Forces PO 2 Caitlin Garas 

    All Hands Update

    SECNAV Presents High-Level Awards to Naval Special Warfare Commands, Chief of Naval Personnel, Fleet Master Chief Highlight Sailor 2025 Initiative at Naval Base San Diego

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Radio: Headlines for Tuesday, January 17, 2017, by PO 2 Caitlin Garas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Navy Cross
    Secretary of the Navy
    Ray Mabus
    CNP
    Navy
    Sailor
    SECNAV
    Silver Star
    Chief of Naval Personnel
    All Hands Update
    Fleet Master Chief April Beldo
    Vice Admiral Robert Burke
    Sailor 2025
    Naval Special Warfare Commands

