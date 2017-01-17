Date Taken: 01.17.2017 Date Posted: 01.17.2017 12:48 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 46381 Filename: 1701/DOD_103997722.mp3 Length: 00:01:00 Location: US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, All Hands Radio: Headlines for Tuesday, January 17, 2017, by PO 2 Caitlin Garas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.