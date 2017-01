170117-OKI-HOCKEY

SUGGESTED LEAD:

OKINAWA HAS A WIDE VARIETY OF ACTIVITIES TO CATER TO ANY HOBBY. MARINE CORPORAL JACK GNOSCA SHOWS US HOW ONE SPORT MAY SEEM OUT OF PLACE, BUT STILL BRINGS EVERYONE TOGETHER.



SUGGESTED TAG:

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED GO TO THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE AT FACEBOOK DOT COM SLASH OKINAWA SNIPERZ, AND THAT’S SNIPERS SPELLED WITH A ‘Z’.