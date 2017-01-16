Marine Minute

Private First Class Maria DOM graduated from Marine-Corps-Recruit-Training in Parris Island January 13th, becoming one of the first female Marines to graduate boot camp with a infantry-MOS contract. PFC DOM had a unique path to earning the title, as she was born in a Russian prison in 1998, before being adopted by an American family living in Long-Island, New-York. She will be heading off to the Marine-Corps School-of-Infantry-East to complete her training as an infantry-Marine.

Secretary of the Navy, Ray Mabus, presented upgraded awards of combat-valor to prior-service-members January 13th, during a ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina. After his Silver Star was upgraded to a Navy Cross, Former Staff Sergeant Michael Mendoza used the special oportunity to thank his fellow Marines.

SB1: "I really appreciate that it was reconsidered, because the actions of not just myself, but the men in my platoon and on my team were not forgotten."

Commandant General Robert Neller spoke January 12th at the Surface Navy Symposium about expanding the Marine Corps' cyber community. The Corps is planning for a modest force increase from 182-thousand to 185-thousand troops. General Neller also proposed to expand other fields to include electronic-warfare. If the increase is not forthcoming, the Corps will consider shrinking larger fields to increase the size of these growing specialties.

