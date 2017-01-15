The Paratroopers were busy in 2016. After redeploying from Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, the Panthers reset from the ground up during the year. From the individual Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Field Medic Badge; to the Joint Readiness Training Center; and assuming the country`s Global Response Force duty...this is their story!
This work, The Panther Brigade 2016 Year in Review Podcast, by SGT Anthony Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
