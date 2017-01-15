(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Panther Brigade 2016 Year in Review Podcast

    The Panther Brigade 2016 Year in Review Podcast

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2017

    Audio by Sgt. Anthony Hewitt 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division

    The Paratroopers were busy in 2016. After redeploying from Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, the Panthers reset from the ground up during the year. From the individual Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Field Medic Badge; to the Joint Readiness Training Center; and assuming the country`s Global Response Force duty...this is their story!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2017
    Date Posted: 01.15.2017 11:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46372
    Filename: 1701/DOD_103995715.mp3
    Length: 00:11:06
    Artist Sgt. Anthony Hewitt
    Track # Th
    Year 2017
    Genre podcast
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Panther Brigade 2016 Year in Review Podcast, by SGT Anthony Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    combat
    news
    engineers
    operations
    paratroopers
    sustainment
    3rd
    82nd
    force
    team
    podcast
    JRTC
    global
    special
    review
    brigade
    medics
    infantry
    readiness
    airborne
    EFMB
    year
    . EIB

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT