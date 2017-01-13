Marine Minute

The Department of Veterans Affairs has agreed to pay an estimated 2.2-billion-dollars, over a five-year-period, to veterans affected by toxic water who were stationed at Marine-Corps-Base Camp-Lejeune for at least 30 cumulative days between August 1st, 1953, and December 31st, 1987. The V-A estimates that as many as 900,000 service members and family members were potentially exposed to the tainted water and could be eligible for a cash payout beginning in March.

More than 600 Reserve Marines from 3rd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, completed Exercise-Nordic-Frost at Camp Allen in Jericho, Vermont January 7th.

Major Tim Newkirk, Operations Officer for 3rd Battalion 25th Marine Regiment, says the cold-weather-training has improved the Marines’ confidence:

SB1: “The training here has definitely confirmed that the equipment that we provide to Marines for the cold weather is a effective, and that operating in the cold is not something to fear.”

Commandant General Robert Neller spoke January 12th at the Surface Navy Symposium about expanding the Marine Corps’ cyber community. The service is planning for a modest force increase from 182,000 to 185,000 troops. He wants to use those additional Marines to expand fields including cyber and electronic warfare. If the increase is not forthcoming, then the service will consider shrinking larger fields to increase the size of these growing specialties.

