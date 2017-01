Soldiers Radio News

SRN011317B- new facial hair accommodations for soldiers and We remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



WITH RECENT CHANGES TO AR670-1, SOLDIERS WILL BE ABLE TO WEAR BEARDS AS PART OF THEIR RELIGIOUS FREEDOMS. LT.COL. RANDY TAYLOR SPOKESPERSON FOR THE G1 EXPLAINS MORE ABOUT THE NEW FACIAL HAIR OPTION



"THE BEARD LENGTH WILL BE TWO INCHES FROM THE BASE OF THE CHIN AND OF COURSE BE GROOMED IN A NEAT STANDARD AS WELL.."



TODAY'S ARMY IS A DIVERSE MELTING POT OF CULTURES PARTLY IN THANKS TO THE TO THE HARD WORK OF ACTIVISTS LIKE DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING. DR. KING IS THE ONLY AMERICAN BESIDES GEORGE WASHINGTON TO HAVE HIS BIRTHDAY OBSERVED AS A NATIONAL HOLIDAY.



" LET US NOT SEEK TO SATISFY OUT THIRST FOR FREEDOM BY DRINKING FROM THE CUP OF BITTERNESS AND HATRED FOR MANY OF OUR WHITE BROTHERS AS EVIDENCE FROM THEIR PRESENCE HERE TODAY HAVE COME TO REALIZE THEIR DESTINY IS TIED UP WITH OUR DESTINY SO EVEN THOUGH WE FACE THE DIFFICULTIES OF TODAY AND TOMORROW. I STILL HAVE A DREAM



