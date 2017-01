Soldiers Radio News

SRN011317A- 4th Infantry Division travels to Poland, and new AR60-1 changes support the first amendment.



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SOLDIERS FROM THE 3RD ARMORED BRIGADE COMBAT TEAM 4TH INFANTRY DIVISION TRAVELED FROM COLORADO TO POLAND TO SUPPORT OPERATION ATLANTIC RESOLVE. COMMANDER OF THE 3RD ARMORED BRIGADE COMBAT TEAM COL CHRISTOPHER NORRIE EXPLAINS THE MOVEMENT



" IF YOU CONSIDER THE JOURNEY OF A SINGLE SOLDIER OR A SINGLE PIECE OF EQUIPMENT FROM COLORADO TO TEXAS THE PURPOSE IS TO DEMONSTRATE THAT WE CAN QUICKLY MOVE A FORMATION AND ASSEMBLE IT HERE IN EASTERN EUROPE. ."



NEW CHANGES TO AR60-1MAKE RELIGIOUS ACCOMMODATIONS EASIER TO ACCESS FOR SOLDIERS. LT.COL. RANDY TAYLOR SPOKESPERSON FOR THE G1 EXPLAINS WHY THE CHANGES IN POLICY WERE NEEDED



" THIS ACCOMMODATION ALLOWS DEMONSTRATIONS THAT THE ARMY HAS TO SUPPORT OF THE 1ST AMENDMENT THE FREE EXERCISE OF RELIGION AND THIS ACCOMMODATION IS OUR EFFORT TO RECOGNIZE AND RESPECT THAT FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHT "



FOR THIS STORY AND MORE, GO TO ARMY.MIL



THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.