Today's stories: The Air Force announces the preferred location for the first AFR led F-35A Base. Also, the nomination process begins for the 62nd Department of Defense Distinguished Civilian Service Award.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 12:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46356
|Filename:
|1701/DOD_103993995.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News A 13 January 2017, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT