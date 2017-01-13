(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News B 13 January 2017

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: The Air Force selects Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina as the preferred location for a new MQ-9 Reaper Group. Also, two locations have been picked to house the next two active duty led KC-46A Pegasus bases.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News B 13 January 2017, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MQ-9 Reaper
    KC-46A Pegasus
    AFRN

