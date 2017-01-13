Date Taken: 01.13.2017 Date Posted: 01.13.2017 11:44 Category: Interviews Audio ID: 46352 Filename: 1701/DOD_103993856.mp3 Length: 00:05:07 Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Seaman Sydnee Pollock, by Adam Reese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.